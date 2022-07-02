Kriti Sanon gives a shoutout to Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns trailer in 'Ae Villain' style; WATCH

Kriti Sanon has reacted to the recently-launched Ek Villain Returns trailer. The trailer of the much-awaited thriller dropped yesterday, and fans and celebs are continuing to pour in their love and express their excitement for the same. Speaking of which, some time back, Kriti took to her Instagram space and reacted to the same.

A few hours back, Kriti took to the stories feature on her Instagram space and shared the trailer of the film, posted by Arjun Kapoor. Doing so, she wrote, "Ae Villain (fire emoji) Fab trailer!! (ghost emoji) (fantastic emoji) (pink heart emoji). Kriti wittily referred to Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s characters in the prequel in her caption. She also tagged the actors and makers of the film.

Kriti Sanon shares Arjun Kapoor’s trailer:

A spiritual sequel to the 2014 movie Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, Ek Villain Returns will feature John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the leads. It is slated to release theatrically on the 29th of July.

Apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun has Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller and Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Kriti was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. She now has Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, and Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan, and Prabhas.

