Kriti Sanon gives sneak peek into her 'birthday week' with sister Nupur Sanon and friends in the US

Kriti Sanon, the actress who played the role of Janaki in Om Raut’s Adipurush celebrated her 33rd birthday on July 27. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of how her birthday went. There’s no doubt that the actress is currently enjoying a successful period in her acting career.

“And it went like…,” wrote Kriti Sanon in a post she shared on Instagram; showing glimpse of her birthday week

The actress who made her debut in 2014 alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti celebrated her birthday with sister Nupur Sanon and friends in the United States. She shared her birthday dump on Instagram which was too aesthetic. In the pictures, she can be seen with her sister Nupur Sanon and friends enjoying coffee and playing games. In the caption, the actress wrote, “And it went like… #BirthdayWeek” Have a look:

A sneak peek into Kriti Sanon’s life and career

As revealed by the actress herself, in the second year of her engineering college, she started modelling for television commercials as a hobby, but later on, she realised that she ‘loved’ being in front of the camera. So, before making her debut in Bollywood, she established herself in the Telugu film industry first, and so she made her acting debut in 1 Nenokkadine alongside Mahesh Babu. Very few know that Sanon is a trained Kathak dancer and has a soft corner for poetry.

Kriti Sanon on the work front

The actress was last seen in Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, and many others, and the film did quite well at the box office despite all the criticism it received. While talking about Sanon’s upcoming projects, she will next be seen in Ganapath: Part 1 alongside Tiger Shroff. The film is believed to be an action-packed thriller that promises to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. Other than this, the actress will also be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey, which will be an action-comedy film.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon has won many awards including Filmfare’s Best Actress award for the film Mimi and Pinkvilla’s Style Icons award for Stylish Actor (Female).