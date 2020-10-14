Kriti Sanon gives us a glimpse of her post Mimi weightloss journey & it's all the fitspiration you need today

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram story to share her ‘post Mimi weight loss’ workout video with her fans.

Actress Kriti Sanon is an avid social media user. She often shares updates on her Instagram handle to entertain her fans. Recently, Kriti took to her Instagram story to share her ‘post Mimi weight loss’ workout video with her fans. In the video, she can be seen sporting a neon crop top and black sports shorts. Kriti can be seen doing a few weight loss workouts while the song ‘Savage’ by Megan Thee Stallion is playing in the background of the video. The video also has hashtags that read ‘Work In Progress’ followed by ‘Post Mimi Weight Loss’.

Kriti, who is playing the role of a surrogate mother in her upcoming film Mimi, has put on 15 kilos for her role for the first time in her life. The film Mimi is an official adaptation of 2011 National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles. However, the actress is now trying to shed all the unwanted kilos from her body and thus, working out hard to achieve her goal.

Check out Kriti Sanon’s latest post here:

A few days ago, Krit had posted a powerful note along with a monochrome picture. Her post read as, “Her scars made her beautiful, her cracks made her strong, she couldn’t be burnt Or broken anymore, cause she owned the fire, she’d become the storm - Kriti Sanon.” She posted the inspiring note with a caption that read, “Every time she’s fallen down, she’s gotten up stronger! Thats me If you resonate with this too, swipe left ... #BeMyPoetry #JustScribbling”

Talking about the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Panipat wherein she essayed the role of Parvati Bai. The movie also starred and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Apart from Mimi, the actress will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey alongside .

Also Read: Kriti Sanon channels her inner poet as she ‘scribbles’ a love poem and fans go wow; See post

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

Share your comment ×