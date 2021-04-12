Kriti Sanon gives us PAWdorable glimpse of her lazy Sunday with her furry friend & it's all things cute; PICS

Kriti Sanon spent the weekend lockdown at home after returning from Arunachal Pradesh post Bhediya shoot. Recently, she shared photos from her fun time at her home with her pet.

Sundays hold a special place in people's hearts and for some actors, they mean family time. Speaking of this, Kriti Sanon, who recently made her way back to Mumbai from Arunachal Pradesh after shooting Bhediya, spent her weekend lockdown at home with her cute furry friend. The Adipurush actress has been sharing glimpses from her AP trip on social media and winning hearts. And, now that she is back in town, Kriti seems to be in the same fun mood.

Taking to her Instagram story on Sunday, Kriti shared glimpses of her lazy shenanigans with her pet dog at home. In the photos, Krit can be seen holding the little puppy in her arms and cradling it. She is seen hugging it and smothering it with her love. Not just this, the Adipurush actress said in one of her stories that she along with her pet pup were still sleepy and expressed how they intended to spend their time at home. Kriti can be seen getting goofy at home with her furry friend and it is all things adorable.

Sharing one of the stories, Kriti wrote, "Ok we are still sleepy!." The cute photos of the actress with her puppy went viral among her fan clubs on social media.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, recently, as Kriti was spending time in AP with for Bhediya's shoot, the actress shared videos of the gorgeous views of the valleys on social media. Besides Bhediya, Kriti also has Adipurush with and Prabhas. She also will be shooting for Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Kriti and Tiger will fly off to London to kick off shoot for Ganapath in July.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon to head to London for Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath; Shoot expected in July

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

Share your comment ×