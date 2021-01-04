Kriti Sanon hailed by Nupur Sanon for taking efforts & making a video; Latter says ‘I know my importance now’

Nupur Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share a fun video featuring sister Kriti Sanon. The video has been made by the Heropanti actress.

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon shares a great bond with her sister Nupur Sanon. They often share pictures and videos of each other on their respective social media handles. Recently, Nupur took to her Instagram handle to share a fun video featuring Kriti Sanon. She reposted the video which had been shared by the Raabta actress on Nupur’s birthday. Kriti surprised her sister with the video as she could not be with her for her birthday celebration.

The reel video shows special moments of the Sanon sisters. Now while sharing the same, Nupur has heaped praises on her sister Kriti for her ‘cute effort’. She captioned it as, ''Had to repost because you made this cute effort of making your first reel @kritisanon which we both know is a big deal Krits! Chal I kinda know my importance now.”

Take a look at Nupur Sanon’s latest post here:

While sharing the video on Nupur’s birthday, Kriti wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the funniest entertainer of our house!! @nupursanon You are the one person who i share all my joys, sorrows, poems, gossips, excitements, achievements, confusions and frustrations with! Basically you are my “Dear Diary”.

You know i love you beyond words Nupsuuu! I pray that the coming year is everything you have always wished for!

Sending you virtual (wish i could be there by your side today)! Love you alotttt.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi. She will soon start shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer alongside . The film also stars Arshad Warsi and Prateik Babbar in lead roles.

Credits :Nupur Sanon Instagram

