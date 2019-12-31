Kriti Sanon hails 2020 with a sweet decade ender note; Check it out
Kriti Sanon has come under the spotlight for all the right reasons. The actress kickstarted her Bollywood career with Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti but got her breakthrough with Bareilly Ki Barfi in 2017. It was after Luka Chuppi that Kriti shot to fame. Pretty and poise, Kriti glows on the screen. Soon after she delivered her first superhit Luka Chuppi, the actress was roped in to pair opposite Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4. Making her way into big-ticket films, Kriti signed four more big projects. Housefull 4 became a rage at the Box Office crossing 200 crores. Unfortunately, her next film Panipat sank at the ticket window but her performance as Parvati Bai received heaps of appreciation.
Bidding goodbye to the decade of full of ups and down, Kriti embraces 2020 on a good note. Calling it the best time of her life, she penned down a sweet decade ender note where she recollected her journey as an actor. It was 2010 when she realised her love for acting. From engineering to modeling, Kriti finally found her way to B-Town and turned her dreams into reality. She calls it the decade of self-discovery, of finding her calling and recognising her craft.
This decade is when it all happened! This decade completely changed my life!! In 2010, I realized that i wanted to act.. from being an engineer to a model to finally stepping into the world of my dreams as an actor! This decade has been soooo special- A decade of “dreams coming true”..A decade of self discovery, of finding my calling, figuring my craft and above all.. Following my heart .. I learned so much, got over some of my fears, opened up as a person, broadened my perspective, realized my wings, made amazing friends, fell in love, went through a heartbreak, moved on much stronger, worked my ass off and absolutely loved and lived every bit of it! This decade has given me experiences that have made me who i am today.. ME.. standing tall(literally) with no regrets, with a Heart that’s more alive and Determination that’s hungrier than ever before..!! Can’t thank you guys enough for being a part of this journey so far and giving me so much love! 2020- Bring it on!!
Kriti mentions the lessons learned. She admits getting over her fears, opening up as a person, broadening her perspective, realising her wings. She also writes about falling in love, going through a heartbreak, moving on, working hard and much more. She thanks the decade for giving her experiences worth remembering for a lifetime. Kriti claims that she stands with no regrets with a heart that is more alive and determination that is stronger than before. Towards the end, she thanks her fans for being a part of her journey and for giving her love.
"2020- Bring it on!!", she ends her caption with words of wisdom.
On the work front, Kriti will soon be seen in the upcoming film Mimi where she plays the solo lead. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is slated for 2020 release. It is based on the subject of surrogacy.
