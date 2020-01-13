Kriti Sanon has an adorable addition to her family; Check out

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has a new addition to her family -- a pup, whom she has lovingly named Phoebe.

Kriti took to Instagram where she shared a photograph of herself holding the puppy along with her sister Nupur Sanon. "Phoebe! Meet the new member of our family! She is adooorraabbbllee! Disco has a new friend at home.. Girlfriend or sister -- yet to be decided! @nupursanon," Kriti captioned the image. The actress has another pet dog named Disco.

On the work front, Kriti is currently busy shooting for "Mimi", directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It casts Kriti as a young surrogate mother. Kriti apart, the film features Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles. It is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy!" (2011).

ALSO READ Malang: Mohit Suri DISMISSES reports of Kriti Sanon walking out of the film; Here’s what he has to say

Credits :IANS

Read More