Kriti Sanon has an EPIC response to paparazzi’s question, ‘Aapka partner nahi hai?’ VIDEO

Kriti Sanon has been serving many fashionable looks of late, especially during the promotions of her upcoming film Bhediya. Kriti, who has been promoting the film along with her co-star Varun Dhawan, has been making a splash with her fashion choices, leaving fans in awe. Last night was no different either, as Kriti attended an award ceremony, and put her most fashionable foot forward. The actress posed for the paparazzi at the award show, and it was then that she was asked a rather invasive question by the paparazzi.

Kriti Sanon, who turned up for the award show solo, was seen posing for the red carpet pictures. As she posed, the photographers asked her about her partner. “Aapka partner nahi hai (You don’t have a partner)?” they asked. Kriti had an amused expression on her face, and without missing a beat, she gave an epic reply. She smiled and retorted, “Toh kya hua? (How does that matter?)”. Check out the video below.

Kriti Sanon dazzled in a sultry gown at the award show

Kriti Sanon made heads turn at the event as she arrived in a sexy, metallic blue Gavin Miguel cut-out gown. The actress carried off the outfit with great panache, and the thigh-high slit added to the oomph of her look. She accessorized with a pair of silver studs and a statement bracelet. The actress also shared pictures of her look on Instagram and shared her happiness as she was awarded the Star Performer of the year.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her next film Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will release on November 25, 2022. She also has Ganapath, Shehzada and Adipurush in the pipeline.