Kriti Sanon heaps praises on Adipurush co-star Prabhas at trailer launch: ‘He’s as simple as Prabhu Ram’

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Fans are eager to watch director Om Raut's depiction of the greatest epic in Indian history and culture, The Ramayana. The trailer of Adipurush was released today, and Kriti Sanon and Prabhas made heads turn at the trailer launch event. Kriti looked gorgeous in a white and golden saree, while Prabhas donned an all-blue look. At the trailer launch event, Kriti Sanon heaped praises on her co-star Prabhas, and called him a ‘simple’ man.

Kriti Sanon praises co-star Prabhas at Adipurush trailer launch

On Tuesday, the team of Adipurush including lead stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and filmmaker Om Raut arrived for the trailer launch event. During the event, Prabhas thanked Om Raut for giving him this opportunity. “We did this film with a lot of love and respect, hope you like it. Thank you, love you,” said Prabhas, after which fans cheered loudly for him. Kriti Sanon added to this, and went on to mention some amazing qualities of Prabhas. She said, “He’s as simple as Prabhu Ram I’d say. He’s so simple, so from the heart.”

In Adipurush, Prabhas essays the role of Raghava, the other name for Ram, while Kriti Sanon will be seen as Janaki. Sunny Singh will be seen as Shesh, while Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist Lankesh in the film. The trailer of Adipurush dropped today, and it featured some beautiful visuals and captivating background music. In case you missed the trailer, check it out below.

About Adipurush

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The film is scheduled to release globally on June 16, 2023. Adipurush will also have a world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13.

