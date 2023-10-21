Kriti Sanon heaps praises on sister Nupur Sanon for her ‘super confident’ debut with Tiger Nageswara Rao

Kriti Sanon ditched engineering and multiple high-paying jobs to become an actress in the Indian film industry. Following her footsteps, her younger sister Nupur Sanon has also stepped into the industry with a Telugu-language film, Tiger Nageswara Rao. Like a proud elder sister, Kriti heaped praises on Nupur for making a commendable acting debut.

Kriti Sanon praises Nupur Sanon for her movie Tiger Nageswara Rao

Despite being an outsider, Kriti Sanon worked her way to the top solely because of her dedication and hard work. In her acting career, the actress has been part of many big films and received many accolades including a National Award for the movie Mimi. Her sister Nupur Sanon, who is also an actress recently made her movie debut with director Vamsee’s period action thriller film Tiger Nageswara Rao.

As soon as the film was released worldwide theatrically on October 20, the Heropanti actress decided to watch it. A while ago, she took to social media and lauded Nupur for her confident acting in the movie.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kriti shared a screengrab of one of the scenes from the movie that showed Nupur in action. Captioning the picture, the Luka Chuppi actress penned, “When the eyes say it all. So proud Nups! What a super confident debut. #TIGER NAGESWARA RAO.”

Take a look:

The South Indian movie is directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal. The film stars Ravi Teja in the lead role alongside Anupam Kher, Nupur Sanon, Renu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Murali Sharma.

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Just like her sister, Kriti also made her acting debut with the Telugu-language action thriller film 1: Nenokkadine opposite Mahesh Babu in 2014. It’s nearly a decade since she stepped into the Indian film industry. Apart from Heropanti, movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dilwale, and Housefull 4, among others brought her fame. While she is busy promoting her action movie Ganapath with actor Tiger Shroff which was released on October 20, she is also filming for The Crew and Do Patti.

Nupur Sanon’s work front

Nupur was seen in the comedy-drama TV series Pop Kaun in 2022 with Kunal Kemmu and the music video of the song Filhall opposite Akshay Kumar. Sanon has also filmed a movie titled Noorani Chehra starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ: 'The feeling is not easy to describe in words': Kriti Sanon poses with parents after National Awards win