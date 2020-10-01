Kriti Sanon highlights shocking statistics on rape cases in India: It's not a new story, it's an old one

Kriti Sanon, who has been enraged by the Hathras case, took to Instagram to share a detailed note on how mindset needs to be changed.

The Hathras case in Uttar Pradesh has riled up the entire nation with protests taking place in various parts of the country. The young Dalit woman who was gang-raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras village of UP and eventually succumbed to injuries has caused public outrage. Bollywood, too, has come out and voiced their anger over the issue and called for immediate action against the arrested culprits.

Kriti Sanon, who has been enraged by the issue, took to Instagram on Thursday to write a detailed and lengthy note on how mindset at the very base needs to be changed. The actress also highlighted some shocking rape statistics and wrote how this case is not a 'new story' but an 'old one' given the number of rape crimes that happen every day.

The actress wrote, "Its not a new story, its an old one! We have witnessed several such cases that made us angry, disgusted, upset, numb and scared all at the same time! People voiced in millions, protested, condemned, demanded the culprits to be given the most horrifying punishment possible, participated in candle marches and more! But the sad truth is that NOTHING changes!! NOTHING!

She further added, "It is the MINDSET that needs to change! The patriarchal thinking that is set so so deep in people’s minds for years! It needs to change from the very base! The upbringing of both boys and girls.. that doesn’t teach them to differentiate or doesn’t tell them that men are superior or crying is a girls’s thing, that boys can be out till late, but girls shouldn’t. Instead of worshipping your daughters and touching their feet on Kanjak/Ashtami, give them equal treatment and equal opportunities!"

Take a look at Kriti Sanon's full post below:

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt reacts to Hathras case: They could not silence her, she now speaks in a billion voices

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×