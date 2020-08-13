Kriti Sanon hopes & prays CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Family, friends and fans deserve closure
The Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared a heartfelt post for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress wrote, that she is praying so that the truth comes out with respect to the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Kriti Sanon further writes in her message on her Instagram story that the late actor's family, friends and all the loved ones deserve this closure. The Bollywood actress further goes on to mention that she hopes and prays so that CBI takes over the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.
Kriti adds in her emotional note how the late actor's case can be investigated without any political agendas and in such a way that the truth if finally revealed. This according to the actress will provide justice to the late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Kriti Sanon also writes how it is high time that the late actor rests in peace. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who featured in films like Kedarnath and Kai Po Che passed away on June 14.
Check out the post
The actor was found hanging in his residence in Mumbai. The fans and followers along with the late actor's family have been demanding a fair probe by the CBI into the case. The family of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the case is investigated properly without any lapses. Mumbai police has been investigating the matter.
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
This girl went after sushant because he was success after ms dhoni. She chased him and he dumped ankita because he got carried away. Reality hit hard and his next movie raabta flopped and she dumped him with immediate effect. Sushant used to help her sister with acting. In nutshell she sees ankita is standing with the family and she saw how sadak2 is disliked therefore, she has no choice. She is fake and is in it for opportunity
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
Except gold digger Rhea all other gfs want justice and CBI
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
finally! at first she was also saying it was a suicide case. it's us fans that got all the attention. 2 months 2 late kriti but at least you posted!
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
The only Bollywood celebrity who said anything about justice for Sushanth