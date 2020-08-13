Kriti Sanon hopes & prays CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Family, friends and fans deserve closure

The actress wrote how she is praying for the truth to come out with respect to the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Kriti Sanon further writes in her message that the late actor's family, friends and all the loved ones deserve this closure.

The Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared a heartfelt post for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress wrote, that she is praying so that the truth comes out with respect to the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Kriti Sanon further writes in her message on her Instagram story that the late actor's family, friends and all the loved ones deserve this closure. The Bollywood actress further goes on to mention that she hopes and prays so that CBI takes over the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Kriti adds in her emotional note how the late actor's case can be investigated without any political agendas and in such a way that the truth if finally revealed. This according to the actress will provide justice to the late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Kriti Sanon also writes how it is high time that the late actor rests in peace. Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who featured in films like Kedarnath and Kai Po Che passed away on June 14.

Check out the post

The actor was found hanging in his residence in Mumbai. The fans and followers along with the late actor's family have been demanding a fair probe by the CBI into the case. The family of the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the case is investigated properly without any lapses. Mumbai police has been investigating the matter.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father tells SC: My attempt to talk to him from Patna was foiled by Rhea & all accused)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×