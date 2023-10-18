Kriti Sanon hugs Alia Bhatt at 69th National Awards; poses with Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi, Karan Johar-PICS

Kriti Sanon is currently reveling in the joy of her National Award win. The talented actress graced the ceremony of the 69th National Awards in Delhi yesterday, where she was bestowed with the Best Actress honor for her exceptional performance in Mimi. Sharing the category with Alia Bhatt, who won for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti has now shared new pictures from this prestigious occasion. The snapshots capture heartwarming moments, including a warm hug shared with Alia, and poses with fellow awardees, such as her co-star Pankaj Tripathi, filmmaker Karan Johar, Best Actor winner Allu Arjun, and others.

Kriti Sanon shares inside pictures from National Awards with Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Karan Johar, and others

This morning, Kriti Sanon treated her Instagram followers to a series of joyous pictures from the National Awards ceremony. In the first picture, she is seen striking poses with fellow Best Actress awardee Alia Bhatt, and Allu Arjun, who secured the honor for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The second photo features a delightful selfie where Kriti recreates the iconic Pushpa pose with the latter.

An endearing moment is captured in another picture where she gives a back hug to Alia, both beaming with wide smiles, expressing their immense joy. Kriti also shared selfies with her Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi who won the Best Supporting Actor award, filmmaker Karan Johar, and singer Shreya Ghoshal. Have a look:

Kriti Sanon’s heartfelt words for Allu Arjun and Alia Bhatt

Kriti Sanon shared another unseen picture on her Instagram Stories with Allu Arjun, expressing, “It was a pleasure to share this very special moment with you @alluarjunonline!! I’ve always admired you as an actor, and now for the amazingly warm and profound person you are! May we meet at the same place again! (And of course get to work together super soon!)."

Kriti shared the picture of her embracing Alia on her Instagram Stories, with a caption that reads, “Aliaaaaaa! @aliaabhatt Our smiles say it all! Will remember our moment we shared just before getting on stage. P.S. Ranbir did click a cute pic haan!”

In response, Alia expressed her wishes, saying, “congratulations mimi.. yesterday was so much more special cause of the moment we shared.. lots of love neighbor.. meet soon so Ranbir can take more pictures of us haha.”

