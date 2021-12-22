Kriti Sanon: I felt a shift in perception from industry folks and audience, signed maximum films in 2021

Kriti Sanon has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. In the last few years, she has garnered a massive following for portraying strong female leads in several movies. In a recent interview with PTI, Kriti said she had a professionally fulfilling year as she signed the most number of films in her career.

She said, “I felt the audience shift with the response which came my way. A lot of people woke up to the actor side of me, which is something every artiste desires. Not just the audience, even people in the industry, when you talk to someone, or walk into a meeting, you feel that shift in perception… I could sense that.”

The actress added that she feels more confident today. Kriti says that she has learned how to constantly keep thinking of what else can be done and how differently she can perform a scene. The actress even spoke about the power and reach of OTT platforms. “A theatrical release fizzles out in a few weeks, but digitally, a film grows for months, with people watching it across the world. I was overwhelmed with the response,” she said.

The 31-year-old actor said she started 2021 on a good note. “Professionally, 2021 started well. I was shooting back to back. During the pandemic, I ended up signing the maximum number of films. It has been a good year,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon has a number of projects lined up including Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, Adipurush, and Ganapath.

