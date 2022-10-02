Kriti Sanon in blue heads to Ayodhya with Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar for Adipurush teaser launch; PHOTOS

The much-anticipated teaser of Adipurush is slated to be unveiled today. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in key roles. Ever since this Om Raut directorial has been announced, the excitement of fans has raised a notch higher. The film is scheduled to release on 12 January 2023 in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages. It is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Now, ahead of Adipurush's teaser launch, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they head to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Along with the teaser, the first official poster of the film will also be released today on the Sarayu River Bank in Uttarakhand. In the photos, Kriti looked stunning as she wore a blue Anarkali suit, while Om and Bhushan kept it casual as they posed for the paparazzi at the airport.