Kriti Sanon in blue Anarkali suit heads to Ayodhya with Om Raut for Adipurush teaser launch; PHOTOS
Adipurush is slated to release in cinemas on January 12, 2023.
The much-anticipated teaser of Adipurush is slated to be unveiled today. The film stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in key roles. Ever since this Om Raut directorial has been announced, the excitement of fans has raised a notch higher. The film is scheduled to release on 12 January 2023 in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other multiple Indian and International languages. It is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.
Now, ahead of Adipurush's teaser launch, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they head to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Along with the teaser, the first official poster of the film will also be released today on the Sarayu River Bank in Uttarakhand. In the photos, Kriti looked stunning as she wore a blue Anarkali suit, while Om and Bhushan kept it casual as they posed for the paparazzi at the airport.
Check out Kriti, Om and Bhushan's PICS:
On Friday, Prabhas released the first-look poster of Adipurush. Sharing the poster on social media, the actor wrote, “Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM!”
Adipurush produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles is being simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu. The movie is reportedly based on the epic Ramayana, where Prabhas will play the role of Raghava, Kriti will play the role of Janaki, Saif will be seen in the role of Lankesh and Sunny Singh will play the character of Lakshman.
Apart from Adipurush, Kriti will star next in Ganapath: Part 1, Bhediya, and Shehzada. Saif was recently seen in Vikram Vedha. Prabhas, on the other hand, will star next in Salaar and Project K.
