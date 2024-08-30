Kriti Sanon is all hearts on rumored beau Kabir Bahia's latest post; fans can’t stop gushing and call her ‘lucky’

Kriti Sanon has been painting the town red with speculations about her rumored romance with Kabir Bahia. The rumors caught fire when the actress was recently on vacation in Greece for her birthday. Several leaked pictures featured the rumored lovebirds enjoying their together. Recently, the actress stirred the internet as she reacted to Bahia’s recent pictures, leaving fans in a frenzy.

Ever since the pictures of Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia surfaced on the internet, fans have been keeping a close eye on their social media reactions to each other's posts. Now, a while back, Kabir Bahia took to his Instagram handle and dropped a sun-kissed selfie from Greece. In the latest snap, he was seen tilting his head to either side, beaming a bright smile.

He didn’t caption the post but dropped a sun and an eyeglass emoji alongside.

Take a look

Popular ctress and Kabir’s rumored girlfriend, Kriti Sanon, was quick to react to the post as she hit the like button.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the actress’ reaction as they thronged the comments section teasing him about the same. A fan asked Bahia about their plans to make it 'official'. A fan wrote, "Kriti sanon has entered the chat" another fan wrote, "Kriti, you will die from your handsomeness, man" while a third fan wrote, "@kritisanon got luckyyy" another fan commented, "super Kabir."

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

This is not the first time their social media interactions have caught the attention. Just a couple of days back, the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress dropped a video of her dance performances on iconic songs like Choli Ke Peeche, Param Sundari, Laal Peeli Ankhiyan, and TBMAUJ’s title track.

Reacting to her post, Kabir had commented, "I am dead," followed by a laughing emoji. The actress had also liked Kabir's comment on her video.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in her maiden production, Do Patti, co-starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the film is a maiden production of Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti's Blue Butterfly Films. According to the teaser, Kajol and Kriti will be essaying the roles of a cop and a femme fatale, respectively.

