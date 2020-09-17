Kriti Sanon jets off for a ‘much needed family getaway’ as she shares sneak peek of her calm corner; PHOTO

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kriti Sanon has been sharing cryptic posts on social media citing quotes on karma, patience and struggle and amid the social media debate on defaming film industry, Kriti Sanon took the much needed break as she jetted off to an undisclosed location with her family for a vacation. Taking to Instagram stories, Kriti Sanon shared a short clip in which she showed us an infinity pool as she wrote, “My calm corner for a few days,” alongside the hashtag “muchneededfamilygetway..” Later, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon also shared the video of the same place and wrote, “Home for next few days”.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note remembering her Raabta co-star as she wrote that while a part of her has gone away with him, a part of him she will always keep alive with her. Kriti’s long note read, “Sush... I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, I wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away... I wish I could have fixed that something which was broken inside you... I couldn’t..."

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has a series of films in her kitty and to start with, she will be seen sharing screen space with in Bachchan Pandey and also, Kriti will be seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, which is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon posts a powerful quote on hatred and negativity and it deserves your attention; See Post

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

Share your comment ×