Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan get clicked at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday bash; Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan arrive

Jackky Bhagnani hosted a grand birthday bash in the Mumbai suburbs last night, on December 24th. The party was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, including the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, and many more. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived at the celebration as well, while Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Aditya Roy Kapur, and others were papped by the shutterbugs too. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and others arrive at Jackky Bhagnani’s birthday party

Amid wedding rumours, Sidharth and Kiara have been making quite a few public appearances together. After being papped at designer Manish Malhotra’s house yesterday, they were also seen arriving together at Jackky’s bash. While Kiara did not pose for photos before making her way inside, Sidharth waved at the cameras. The gorgeous lovebirds were seen twinning in black for the night. Take a look:

Apart from them, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, and others were also clicked. Shahid looked uber-cool in his denim jacket and pants. True to his style, KJo wore an orange OTT blazer, and chic shades. On the other hand, Kartik opted for a casual look as he donned a grey sweatshirt with denim pants. Kriti Sanon oozed oomph in her one-shoulder latex dress. Her Bhediya co-actor Varun Dhawan wore a jacket with denim pants, while his wife Natasha Dalal looked adorable in a pink dress. Alaya F was also photographed. She wore a stylish green one-shoulder dress. Apart from them, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Dino Morea kept it effortlessly stylish as they arrived in casual shirts. Varun Sharma was seen at the bash as well. Take a look:

Birthday boy Jackky Bhagnani and his ladylove Rakul Preet Singh were also clicked by the paparazzi. Both of them looked quite fashionable in their party-wear. Take a look:

ALSO READ: New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor keep the Christmas spirit high as they celebrate with family: PICS