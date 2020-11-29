Kriti Sanon keeps up with her workout session even on Sunday, shares new fitness video

Kriti Sanon has recently shared a workout video on her Instagram story wherein she can be seen practicing some back and bicep workout.

Kriti Sanon, who had put on 15 kgs for her upcoming film Mimi, is sweating it out with some intense workout sessions. She is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The diva often shares pictures and videos from her workout sessions. She is a fitness enthusiast and her workout posts often give us major fitness motivation. Recently, the actress shared yet another workout video on her Instagram story. In the video, the Dilwale actress can be seen practicing some back and bicep workout.

Kriti can be seen wearing pink coloured athleisure in the video. Recently, the star uploaded an intense post workout video, and she captioned the video as: “Post workout Glow and some sunshine…my day is made! I don’t sweat, I sparkle.” Apart from acting and giving fitness motivation, Kriti also pens interesting poems on life, healing and more.

Check out Kriti Sanon’s latest post here:

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has a few films in the pipeline. She will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan’s next opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will also feature in a multi-starrer film featuring Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak and others. The actress will be also seen in Bachchan Pandey alongside . She will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s directorial Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi. It will be produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

