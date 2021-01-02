Kriti Sanon kicks off Bachchan Pandey shoot in Jaisalmer with the team; Shares a glimpse from the 'paradise'

Kriti Sanon along with the other cast and crew of Bachchan Pandey has jetted off to Jaisalmer to commence the shoot. According to media reports, Akshay Kumar is expected to join the team soon.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming film Bachchan Pandey is one of the highly awaited films owing to the stellar star cast. The Farhad Samji’s directorial will feature , Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles and has been in the news ever since it was announced. Now, its producer Sajid took to his social media handle to give an update about the film and informed that the cast and crew of the upcoming film have reached Jaisalmer to commence the shoot.

Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Sajid wrote, New Year! New Beginnings! The GANG is all set to roll #NGEFamily is excited to kick start #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey. Shoot begins on 6th Jan in Jaisalmer! @farhadsamji.” The pictures show Kriti, Arshad and Prateik along with the other team posing together from the flight. In one of the photos, the Heropanti star is seen making a victory sign as she poses for the happy pictures.

Notably, Kriti also took to her Instagram stories to give us a glimpse of it. She posted a video wherein a group of women can be seen showing their traditional dancing moves. The video was captioned as, “Back to this Paradise,” followed by heart emoji. The stunning actress also re-shared Nadiadwala's posts on her Insta stories.

As per reports, is likely to join the team shortly. Reportedly, a 30-day schedule has been planned for Bachchan Pandey with Khiladi Kumar and Kriti. While the forthcoming film will see Akshay playing the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor, the Luka Chuppi actress will be playing the role of a journalist in the film.

