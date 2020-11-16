Kriti Sanon leaves fans in awe with her latest PIC; Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff drop comments

Kriti Sanon has taken to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself. Along with the photo, she has also shared a poem penned by her.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who is an avid social media user, has taken to her Instagram handle to share a new picture of herself. Kriti can be seen donning a beautiful black outfit in the picture. To amp up her look, the actress has opted for messy hair and kohl-rimmed eyes. The Heropanti actress can be seen posing for the camera with utmost perfection. Along with the picture, she has also shared a poem written by her. She often shows her poetic self by sharing a few poems penned by herself on social media.

Her poem reads as follows, “For once in life..Unleash your heart, And let it take the lead... Let it twirl you fearlessly..And sweep you off your feet..Listen, as it whispers the song... That made it skip a beat..It knows no right... It knows no wrong... Just loves, hurts, forgives & repeats.” Soon after she shared the picture and poem, , Tiger Shroff and other celebs dropped comments on her post.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be seen in Dinesh Vijjan’s next in which she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao. She will be also seen in Mimi with Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and others. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar. She also has Bachchan Pandey alongside in the pipeline. She was last seen in the period drama film Panipat in which she essayed the role of Parvati Bai. The movie also starred and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

