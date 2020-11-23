Kriti Sanon looks like dream in the latest PHOTO and shares a heartfelt poem; Says 'Hug me like the wind does'

Kriti Sanon recently shared a gorgeous picture of her along with a heart-touching poem about healing on her social media handle.

Kriti Sanon is one of the Bollywood actresses who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress is an avid social media user; she keeps sharing her stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. During the Coronavirus pandemic, Kriti had shared several interesting posts. She also channels her inner poet on social media. Recently, Kriti took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous picture of her along with a heart-touching poem about healing.

The Raabta actress looks like a dream in the latest picture in which she donned a beautiful white dress with a slit. To glam up her overall look, she has opted for minimal makeup.

Her post read as, ''Hug me like the wind does

Healing my heart,

Calming my soul, While it wraps every inch of me.

Caressing my hair,

It gives me goosebumps,

As it whispers something That takes my breath away. —Kriti Sanon #SanonScribbles #PoetryWithKriti (sic).

Check out Kriti Sanon’s latest post here:

A few days back, Kriti has shared a major throwback photo of her parents on their wedding anniversary. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Happiest Anniversary Mumma Papa You’re my definition of “Happily Ever After” ! Miss you guys.. @geeta_sanon @sanonrahul.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, the beautiful actress will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a key role. The actress was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat alongside and Sanjay Dutt.

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

