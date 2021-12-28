Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput slay their airport fashion game in chic casual; Check PICS

Bollywood celebs never cease to amaze us with their out-of-the-world clothes and gorgeous fits at any event. What’s more, even their comfy, casual attires are a source of inspiration to many. Personally, we absolutely dig our fashionistas’ airport looks. Pulling off a casual, comfy yet stylish look is the real deal. Fortunately, more often than not, B-Town babes ace their airport looks. Proving our theory right, recently Mira Rajput and Kriti Sanon were spotted at Airport arrivals looking absolutely awesome!

It seems like co-ords is a trend that is here to stay as both the fashion icons had opted for a co-ord look for their air travel. Mira Rajput sported a stylish black hoodie with black sweatpants with white sneakers. Her hair was left open and she looked effortlessly pretty in her casual look. Giving a strong competition, Kriti Sanon was seen pulling off a set of yellow hoodie and joggers. Even the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actress went with a comfortable option for her choice of footwear and sported white sneakers. Needless to say, the girls were a sight to behold and garnered a lot of attention.

Take a look:

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon recently wrapped up the first leg of the shooting schedule for Ganapath: Part 1 in UK where she will star alongside Tiger Shroff. This will be the duo’s second project together. The first was Heropanti, where the two debuted together. Ganapath: Part 1, a Vikas Bahl directorial, is a project in progress and will be hitting the theatres in December 2022.

