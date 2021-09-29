Kriti Sanon nails a natural look in red in her latest PHOTO; Fans call her 'Pretty Sanon'

Kriti Sanon is one of the most beautiful actresses in the industry. She often leaves her fans gushing over her pictures. Her flawless skin and natural beauty always make her fan go gaga over her. Well, the actress is busy shooting her films. Recently, many of her films' release dates were announced including Bachchan Pandey and Adipurush. She was last seen in Mimi that was released on a digital platform and also received a good response from the audience.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actress shared a picture with the caption ‘You talkin to me?’ along with eye, lips, and heart emojis. In the picture, she is seen wearing a red colour sweatshirt and kept her face free from makeup. She has not applied any kajal, mascara, or lipstick. Her hair is also left open. She is looking gorgeous in her natural beauty. As soon as she posted a picture, fans started dropping a comment and called her pretty.

One of the fans wrote, “Hey pretty Sanon.” Another wrote, “U are so beautiful mam.” However, many of her fans dropped heart emojis.

Coming on her work, she will be next seen in Bhediya with . They were shooting in Arunachal Pradesh. In Adipurush, she will be playing the role of Sita. The film is one of the most talked of mythological drama currently. Prabhas, will also be seen in the film in pivotal roles. The drama will be releasing on August 11, 2022.

Also Read: Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan starrer to hit the screens NEXT YEAR