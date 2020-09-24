Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon's postcard worthy clicks with parents and their pets are all about family love

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon had gone on a family trip recently. The Sanon sisters kept posting adorable photos that left everyone excited. Today, Nupur dropped the cutest photos with her sister Kriti and parents.

Actress Kriti Sanon joined her family on a 'much needed' vacation recently and her sister Nupur Sanon has been sharing photos on her handle of the same. Now, Nupur took to social media to share adorable family photos with Kriti and their parents that have left netizens in complete awe. Along with their parents, Kriti and Nupur also took their two furry friends along with them for a trip and well, they even joined the picture perfect family photos. Over the past few days, the actress and her sister have been goofing around with each other and fans are loving their uploads.

On Thursday, Nupur dropped a couple of family photos in which we can see Kriti and her posing with their parents. In one of the photos, Nupur is seen holding one of her pet dogs while Kriti is seen pouting away. In another photo, Kriti is seen leaning on her mom while her dad and Nupur held their pet dogs. The adorable photos surely will add a touch of brightness to your day. Fans loved every bit of them. Nupur is seen clad in a blue dress while Kriti is seen sporting the comfy look in a tank top and lowers.

Nupur shared the family trip photos on Instagram and captioned them as, "If I know what ‘love’ is...it’s because of them.#InSicknessAndInHealth." Soon comments started pouring in and fans showered love on the two stars. Even their close friend Varun Sharma was all hearts for the family photos of Kriti and Nuput's trip.

Meanwhile, the two stars are apparently back in town and a day back, Nupur was also snapped in the city when she headed out. On the work front, Kriti was last seen in Panipat with . She will now be seen in Mimi with Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. The film is based on the life of a surrogate mother played by Kriti. It is helmed by Laxman Utekar and is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

