Kriti Sanon on 'grand' scale of male-led films; feels filmmakers limit 'aspirational value' for female-driven films

Kriti Sanon is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood who has been a part of several interesting films. Apart from acting, she is also a producer and an entrepreneur. In a recent interview, she spoke about how male-led and female-led films are positioned differently which is why they end up making different amounts of money.

Kriti Sanon speaks about male and female-led films

In a conversation with Film Companion, Kriti Sanon spoke about how male-led films are given a certain kind of budget and are positioned in a way that they make a lot of money. Compared to female-led films that are positioned differently. She said, "It's a bit of a circle because the male-led films are budgeted and positioned in a very larger-than-life grand-scale kind of format and they end up earning that money and I feel like someone needs to really take the front and the risk on positioning a female-led film on that scale."

She then mentioned Ram Charan's entry in RRR and called it "aspirational". But when it comes to a female-led film, she said we "limit it in terms of either we get scared of what it's gonna earn or not earn, and we sort of limit the positioning and aspirational value of it and maybe that's why it doesn't end up earning that kind of money."

In the same interview, Kriti revealed that sometimes she is offered an action film which excites her. However, the film's budget is very low and doesn't match the ambition of the story.

Kriti Sanon's work front

Kriti was recently seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan in the dystopian action thriller Ganapath. She also bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mimi. The award was shared between Kriti and Alia Bhatt who won for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She will be next seen in a yet-to-be-titled romantic film with Shahid Kapoor and The Crew. The latter also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. This year, Kriti also turned into a producer and her maiden project is titled Do Patti which stars Kajol.

