Kriti Sanon on shooting Bhediya and Adipurush simultaneously: Good directors take care of you

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya's trailer was released today. The film is a horror comedy and will be out in theatres next month. Today during the trailer launch, Kriti mentioned that she was shooting for Bhediya and Adipurush simultaneously. She did face problems but she praised her directors for making it smooth. To note, the Adipurush teaser has been released and it stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Kriti Sanon on shooting two films:

The actress said, “I am fortunate to get a such wide range of characters. Obviously, it's difficult to jump from one film to other. I was shooting for Bhediya and Adipurush, and that's the fun to work with good directors. They take complete care of you as an actor.” She also mentioned that Bhediya is one of her most special films and one of the best scripts she has read. “I had a blast shooting this film in Arunachal Pradesh. This look is also my most special. I hope this film does well at the box office and gets all the love from the audience,” the actress added.