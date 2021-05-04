  1. Home
Kriti Sanon opens up about staying home amid COVID 19 pandemic: I really crave to be on set

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, people have resorted to working from their homes. Actress Kriti Sanon has talked about how the situation has made her realize how much she misses time on set.
The Coronavirus pandemic has created a grim situation in the country. The ongoing state has caused people to adapt to a more virtual lifestyle. Citizens have resorted to working from their respective homes and made changes in their day-to-day lives. Actress Kriti Sanon has talked about how the pandemic has made her realize how passionate she is about her work. The actress has five films lined up at the moment, with Bachchan Pandey and Bhediya scheduled to release next year.

Speaking about her experience coping with the lockdown situation, the actress shared how much she “craved” going back on the set. “The one thing I realised in the past year when we were all at home and not working is that I really crave to be on set,” she said. Emphasizing the love she has for her profession, Kriti explained how the pandemic made her understand what she’s missing out on. Speaking about her passion, she added, “It makes me happy. I love what I do. I get a lot alive in front of the camera and literally forget everything.” The actress is prepping to begin working for her bilingual film, Adipurush after wrapping up shooting for Bhediya.

The second wave of Covid-19 has created havoc in India. With lakhs of new cases coming in every single day, the country’s health care system is overburdened. Many celebrities have taken to their social media handles to offer aid to those in need and raise awareness about the deadly virus on their platform.

