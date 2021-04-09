Kriti Sanon opens up on her film Mimi and COVID situation in Bollywood: Would prefer theatrical releases

In a recent interview, Kriti Sanon opened up about her forthcoming film Mimi’s theatrical release and stated that the movie should be watched by the masses and thus may release around mid-2021.

Stardom is a flake of dust within the galaxy, it is tangible yet meaningful, and very few people know to handle it. One of the leading ladies of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon has handled her stardom magnificently by constantly doing good work and picking up exciting projects. Her hands seem to be full with several projects including Adipurush where she is portraying the role of Sita co-starring Prabhas. She is also reuniting with Tiger Shroff after Heropanti in an action-packed thriller called Ganapath.

Right before the COVID caught up in India in March 2020, she finished the production work on Mimi where she is portraying the part of a surrogate mother and the film is currently searching for a theatrical release date in the uncertainty of COVID driven exhibition sector. In a chat with Hindustan times, Kriti opened up on films reaching their conclusion on the OTT platforms instead of theaters by saying, “Of course, they are great platforms, and everyone is hooked on to it, they have got great content. As an actor you want it to reach the masses, even the ones who don’t really go on these platforms,”

On being asked about the decisions being made regarding Mimi’s exhibition for the audience, Kriti mentioned that Mimi is a film that should be watched by the masses and it may release around mid-2021 though producers are still making decisions regarding the project considering that COVID has yet again forced theaters to shut down in some places and announced release dates are also being pushed. Kriti also implied that Mimi is a unique concept told in a rather entertaining way.

Kriti has recently wrapped a schedule of Bachchan Pandey co-starring superstar and she is also working on a horror film called Bhediya with which is being shot in Arunachal Pradesh. Also, her film Hum Do Hamare Do with Raj Kumar Rao is in the post-production stage.

Also Read| Kriti Sanon leaves the temperatures soaring as she poses around in a strappy dress by Nirmooha; Yay or Nay?

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×