Kriti Sanon opts for comfy printed black t-shirt as she gets papped at the airport; PICS

Kriti Sanon is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. Ever since her Bollywood debut in the 2014 film Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff, Kriti has been constantly in the limelight. With every performance, the actress is showcasing her acting mettle and proving her worth. She is one of the busiest actresses in the Industry with as many as 4 movie releases of hers, scheduled in the next 6 months. The actress had gone on a family trip to France and she shared some exotic photos and videos from the trip, which left her followers in awe. She returned back from her family holiday late at night,

Kriti Sanon got spotted at the Mumbai airport late at night. She wore a comfortable printed black v-necked t-shirt and walked to the parking lot. On her way, she was swarmed by many fans who wished to click photos with her. She graced every fan with her photos. Her mother too stood behind her, as she saw her daughter get clicked by the shutterbugs. Kriti headed to her car and before getting in, she graced the paparazzi with a smile and photos of her. From the look of it, it seems like Kriti had a jolly good time in France with her family.