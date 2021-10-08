Kriti Sanon or Anushka Sharma; VOTE for the look in distressed denim that won your hearts this week?

Another busy week in BTown is over and well, let's just say our stars kept it quite stylish as they made heads turn with their look. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ananya Panday, each of the Btown stars ensured they put their best fashion foot forward when they step out. However, it was Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma that seemed to have styled a distressed pair of jean in their own unique manner and well, that caught everyone's attention this week. Between the two, we can't decide who nailed it better and we need your help in picking.

During the week, Kriti was spotted making her way to a producer's office. While she stepped out, the Adipurush star opted it to keep it casual for the day. She was seen clad in a striped tank top with distressed denim jeans and beige boots. She added a white denim jacket to layer up her casual look. However, the well-fitted denim jeans and her contrasting top managed to add another level of charm to her look. The star opted for a natural look in terms of makeup and left her hair open.

On the other hand, Anushka opted to keep things simple yet classy. She was spotted after her shoot in the city and while heading home, Anushka changed into a casual outfit. She opted for a white crop top with a matching shirt on top. She teamed this up with distressed blue denim and white sneakers. With her hair left open and makeup kept natural, Anushka managed to effortlessly carry the classy white and blue denim look.

With both the Btown divas nailing the classic distressed denim look, it is tough to pick the one who did it better. So, we'd love to know your pick between Anushka and Kriti in their casual look. Go ahead and tell us your pick in the comment section below.

Also Read|Anushka Sharma is all hearts for Mumbai as she returns with Vamika after UK and Dubai trip