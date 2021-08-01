Kriti Sanon on pay disparity in Bollywood: Patriarchal mindset is so normal but we’re slowly growing

Actress Kriti Sanon has some quite interesting projects lined up ahead, including Om Raut’s Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey and more. While she is busy working on her projects, she took some time out and in a recent interview opened up on the pay disparity between actors and actresses. The Luka Chuppi actress believes that the patriarchal mindset is so normal that it will take a little time to alter and grow.

In an interview with ETimes, Kriti Sanon said, “Yeah, when I do pulling the audience specially when the festival revolves more around my character, its on me, there will be more and more producers, who would feel the confidence of banking the film on me. I feel like its a circle, it kind of will even get that pay disparity. That's how you grow I feel, in life. The only thing that I had pointed out which happens is when a male and a female actor have a similar kind of role, I feel like men don't have to prove by having the film solely on them, to grow and to increase their price and somewhere females, sometimes have to prove it more by such kind of films, which is what I felt is a very weird difference. But I think we're slowly growing and things are changing”.

The actress further added the patriarchal mindset is so normal that it will take a little time to change and to grow. During her interview, Kriti was pointed out that the actresses like , Vidya Balan, have fought for pay disparity and getting women-centric roles, Kriti said, “That's what I was about to say, the day we'll stop saying female-centric because we never say male-centric. So, I think these small changes when they start coming and it kind of actually becomes equal in our heads when we don't have any difference, these other differences of pay parity will also somewhere start balancing.” The actress further added that it should be content-centric.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kriti Sanon on working with Prabhas in Adipurush: ‘He is very chilled out and humble’

