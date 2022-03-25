Kriti Sanon pens a heartfelt note on her dad's birthday: The Superhero of my family

Kriti Sanon has been riding the train of success for some time now. Currently, she is basking in the success of her latest, Bachchan Paandey. Bachchan Paandey made its theatrical release on 18th March and cast of the movie went all out to promote their film and now, it is reaping them amazing results. Apart from Kriti, the movie features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles. Coming back to Kriti, today is a very special day for her as it is her father’s birthday today.

On this special occasion, Kriti shared a beautiful, emotional video on her Instagram. The video consisted of a collection of pictures of the father-daughter duo right from Kriti’s childhood to up until now. She also sprinkled the video with some cute pictures of the family and just her dad. Along with the clip, Kriti wrote, “The Superhero of my family — after all, he handles 3 very strong headed women with so much love and patience. The sweetest, simplest and warmest man i know. Happyyyy Birthday Papa. We love you a lotttttt.” Well, brb - gotta go to a corner and cry out hearts out! Kriti and her father share a super special bond with each other.

Check the post HERE

Coming to her latest movie, Bachchhan Paandey, directed by Farhad Samji, is Kriti Sanon's second project with Akshay Kumar after the 2019 film Housefull 4, which was also directed by Farhad Samji.In the movie, Kriti plays the role of a journalist hoping to direct films some day. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's gangster looks from Bachchan Pandey have made noise on social media for several reasons. In the film, he plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor

Also Read: Kriti Sanon shows what happens 'in a day of Bachchhan Paandey' promotions with Akshay & Jacqueline; Watch