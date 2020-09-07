  1. Home
Kriti Sanon pens her thoughts on 'finding peace' in any storm, clarifies there is 'nothing between the lines'

On Monday, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to share her 'mantra' and clarified that unlike earlier this isn't a cryptic post. Check it out below.
Kriti Sanon's Instagram account is known for multiple reasons. From her stunning red carpet looks and outfits to her adorable posts with her sister Nupur Sanon, the actress often surprises her fans with her fun posts. Apart from all of this, Kriti is also known for sharing her poems and penning down her thoughts on Instagram. On Monday, she did just that as she took to Instagram to share her 'mantra'. 

In a note on 'clear conscience', Kriti wrote, "You can never please everyone, So don’t even try. As long as you know your truth, As long as your heart is in sync with your conscience, As long as you still like the person you wake up as, And you understand the one you see in the mirror, You’ll find your peace in any storm." Unlike her earlier posts, Kriti clarified that this is not a cryptic post and that things are often simple. 

Kriti captioned her post, "#MyMantra Just... (yellow heart emoji) P.S. : This is not a “cryptic” post! It isn’t For or Against anyone! Sometimes things are just that simple.. Sometimes there is actually NOTHING between the lines! I write because i like penning my thoughts or poetic ideas. What You interpret actually depends on YOU, and not ME." 

Take a look:

Just last week, the actress had shared a cryptic post on karma and spoke about dishing out negative vibes. The actress wrote how someone who emits negativity might find momentary calm, but they would ‘never eventually be at peace’.

