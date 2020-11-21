Kriti Sanon pens special note for her parents’ 33rd anniversary: You’re my definition of ‘Happily Ever After’

Kriti Sanon’s parents celebrate 33 years of togetherness, the actress shares beautiful pics of the couple which will make you go aww.

Kriti Sanon is one of the actresses in Bollywood who prefers to wear her heart on the sleeves. She makes sure to express her feelings for her loved ones especially her family and her Instagram posts are proof to this. From sharing adorable pics with her sister to giving a glimpse of her family time, Kriti’s social media posts certainly dish out major family goals. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Raabta actress has shared a beautiful post for her parents as they celebrate their 33rd anniversary today

The diva shared some throwback pics of her parents from their engagement ceremony along with some pics from their recent vacation. In the caption, Kriti showered immense love on her mom and dad and mentioned how they had restored her faith in happy endings. She also mentioned that she is missing being with her parents. “Happiest Anniversary Mumma Papa. You’re my definition of “Happily Ever After” ! Miss you guys.. @geeta_sanon @sanonrahul,” Kriti wrote in the caption followed by heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kriti Sanon’s wish for her parents’ 33rd anniversary.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Dinesh Vijjan’s next in which she will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Besides, she also has Laxman Utekar directorial Mimi in her kitty which also stars Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa and others. This isn’t all. Kriti will also be working in starrer Bachchan Pandey.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon flaunts her poetic side as she shares her stunning pic with a beautiful caption; See Post

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×