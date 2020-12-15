Kriti Sanon pens a sweet birthday note for her ‘dear diary’ Nupur Sanon: You know I love you beyond words

As Nupur Sanon turned a year older, her sister Kriti Sanon made sure to express her love with the birthday girl with a heartfelt post on social media.

It’s Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon’s birthday today. The actress, who is yet to make her debut on the silver screen, is already enjoying a massive fan following post her impressive stint in B Praak’s song Filhall opposite Akshay Kumar. So, with the starlet turning a year older, she was, undoubtedly, inundated with best wishes from all across the world. Amid this, the Heropanti actress, who is currently battling COVID 19, also made sure to shower birthday love on her dear sister.

She shared a reel featuring a collaboration of crazy moments with the birthday girl. In the caption, Kriti called Nupur as her diary and wrote about how much she loves her. “Happiest Birthday to the funniest entertainer of our house!! @nupursanon You are the one person who I share all my joys, sorrows, poems, gossips, excitements, achievements, confusions and frustrations with! Basically, you are my “Dear Diary” You know I love you beyond words Nupsuuu! I pray that the coming year is everything you have always wished for! Sending you virtual (wish I could be there by your side today)! Love you alotttt” she added.

Earlier, the actress had also shared a glimpse of Nupur’s birthday celebration which she was seeing through a facetime call.

Speaking about the work front, Nupur is all set to make her big Bollywood debut soon and has been roped in for an untitled project by Jackky Bhagnani which will hit the floors next year. On the other hand, Kriti will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon CONFIRMS testing positive for Covid 19, says she's 'feeling fine' and plans to rest it out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×