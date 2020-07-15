Kriti Sanon pens a thoughtful poem about 'guilt' & 'delusions'; Gets showered with praises

Kriti Sanon has recently penned down a thoughtful poem which she has shared on her Instagram handle too. Check it out.

Kriti Sanon has been winning hearts with her stellar performances in movies right from the beginning. The talented actress has showcased her brilliant acting prowess in almost every project she has worked to date. However, as it is said, everyone has some hidden talent inside them. The same is the case with the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress too. So, Kriti’s hidden talent is poetry and multiple pieces of evidence prove the same. We get an example of this in her new post.

The Luka Chuppi actress has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle in which she shares another beautiful composition of hers. Here’s how it goes, “And in between a guilty laughter that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions.” As soon as Kriti shared this on social media, many of her friends from the film fraternity including her sister Nupur Sanon, Dabboo Ratnani, Mukesh Chhabra, and others heaped her with praises.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the movie Panipat co-starring , and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. She also made a cameo appearance in one of the songs of late Irrfan Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. Apart from that, the promising actress will next be seen in the movie titled Mimi in which she reportedly plays the role of a surrogate mother.

