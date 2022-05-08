Kriti Sanon poses with the victory sign, looks refreshing in a green co-ord set at airport; PICS

Kriti Sanon is emerging as one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. Ever since her debut in the 2014 film Heropanti, alongside Tiger Shroff, Kriti has been constantly a part of the limelight. With every performance, the actress has been showcasing her acting mettle, and proving her worth to the audience and critics. Moreover, she also enjoys a considerably big fan following who wait for her new pictures to surface on the internet. Well, they are in luck as sometime back, Kriti was papped by the shutterbugs as she arrived at the airport.

A few moments back, Kriti was seen arriving at the city airport in Mumbai. The actress looked gorgeous as she raised the bar quite high with her airport outfit-of-the-day. The Mimi actress was seen wearing a green co-ord set with a corset top and a pair of matching baggy trousers. For footwear, Kriti decided to go with chic white sneakers. She wore her hair down and opted for some blushed cheeks and lipstick for makeup. The actress wrapped up her look with a black shoulder bag. Kriti obliged the media with pictures and posed with the victory sign as the shutterbugs clicked her from a distance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon has a few interesting projects in the pipeline. She is currently working on Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan. Apart from this, the actress has Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.

