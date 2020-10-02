Kriti Sanon posts notable message on women empowerment: Every time she’s fallen down, she’s gotten up stronger

Kriti Sanon took to her official Instagram handle to share a notable message on women empowerment.

Kriti Sanon, who has been quite vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, took to her official Instagram handle to share an important message on women empowerment. The actress has posted two photos; the first picture is a monochrome still of Kriti Sanon in a halter neck top and in the second photo, it is a poetry written by the Kriti herself on a woman’s strength and willpower.

Her poetry read as, “Her scars made her beautiful. Her cracks made her strong. She couldn’t be burnt or broken anymore. Cause she owned the fire. She’d become the storm. Kriti Sanon.” In the caption, she wrote, “Every time she’s fallen down, she’s gotten up stronger! Thats me. If you resonate with this too, swipe left. #BeMyPoetry #JustScribbling (sic).”

A day ago, Kriti wrote a long note about the Hathras gangrape victim along with a few pictures to prove her point’s right. The actress wrote, " Its not a new story, its an old one!

We have witnessed several such cases that made us angry, disgusted, upset, numb and scared all at the same time! People voiced in millions, protested, condemned, demanded the culprits to be given the most horrifying punishment possible, participated in candle marches and more!

But the sad truth is that NOTHING changes!! NOTHING!

India recorded an average 87 rape cases every day in 2019 and 4,05,861 cases of crimes against women during that year- 7% more than 2018. (Not citing 2020 because lockdown statistics won’t reflect the real state).

It is the MINDSET that needs to change! The patriarchal thinking that is set so so deep in people’s minds for years! It needs to change from the very base! The upbringing of both boys and girls.. that doesn’t teach them to differentiate or doesn’t tell them that men are superior or crying is a girls’s thing, that boys can be out till late, but girls shouldn’t.

Instead of worshipping your daughters and touching their feet on Kanjak/Ashtami, give them equal treatment and equal opportunities! Tell them they are no less and educate them so they can become independent.

Instead of pampering your sons, saying “boys will be boys” and telling them that they should know how to control their wives, teach them that a man isn’t “manly” if he cannot respect a woman!

When Gender Equality will start at HOME, change is inevitable! (sic).”

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Laxmi Utekar's upcoming film Mimi, which was slated to release in the month of July 2020, but reportedly it is going to premiere on the digital platform.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon highlights shocking statistics on rape cases in India: It's not a new story, it's an old one

Credits :Kriti Sanon Instagram

Share your comment ×