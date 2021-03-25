Kriti Sanon posts PHOTOS to wish her father on his birthday; Calls him her go to person for every little thing

Kriti Sanon has shared her childhood pictures with her father on his special day. The actress looks like she is very close to him

Kriti Sanon is very happy after she joined the cast of Prabhas and starrer Adipurush. The epic saga which is about Lord Ram, Raavan, and Sita will be directed by Om Raut. A photo of Prabhas, Kriti, and Sunny was shared on social media. Fans are also excited to see this epic tale come to life. Apart from this, Kriti Sanon is also very happy today. She is celebrating her father’s birthday and has shared a heartwarming post for him. The Heropanti actress has also shared a series of her childhood pictures and must say she is looking adorable.

Taking it to her Instagram, she wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the man I love the most!! You have handled 3 strong-headed, demanding, childish women with so much patience and love! You deserve an award! Haha.. my go-to person for every little thing and the most hyper-yet-calmest person in our house- Papa, you are the bestest.. and I love you so much more than I express! Thank you for always letting me fly.” Fans are also wishing her father a happy birthday.

Coming back to her work, Kriti Sanon will be essaying the role of Sita in her forthcoming film Adipurush.

Kriti will begin shooting for Adipurush in April. Besides Adipurush, Kriti also has Bhediya with . She will be heading to Arunachal Pradesh for the shoot. Bhediya is a horror flick that is a part of Dinesh Bijan's horror universe.

