Kriti Sanon posts a powerful quote on hatred and negativity and it deserves your attention; See Post

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, when fans of the late actor demanded justice for him, Kriti too, joined the global campaign demanding #CBIForSSR. Prior to the SC verdict, Sushant’s Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon, said that everything has been ‘so blurry’ in the last two months and the ruling was a ‘ray of hope’ that the truth will finally come out. And after the Supreme Court ordered CBI to investigate the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, she hailed the decision.

And today, with the CBI reaching Mumbai to investigate the case, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram story to post a powerful message which read, “If we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in…” Earlier, when Rhea Chakraborty had appeared before the ED for questioning, Kriti had shared a cryptic post on social media that read, “It is cloudy, It is foggy, Its all so unclear. But they say Truth is like the Sun. Its always there... So don’t speculate. Just patiently wait. For its gonna be windy for a while and it is gonna rain. But remember my friend, sometimes a storm is just making way for the Sun to shine again.”

While Kriti Sanon was last snapped at Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites wherein she was accompanied by Mukesh Chhabra, later, she took to social media to remember the late actor as she wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living….”

