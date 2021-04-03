Kriti Sanon on prepping for heavy duty action in Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath: Tiger will help me better my stunts

Kriti Sanon is attempting a total actioner avatar in her next mega-project Ganapath which is an out-and-out rogue action thriller. Kriti will be starring opposite Tiger Shroff in the film.

Kriti Sanon is one of the most in-demand actresses in the Hindi film industry who enjoys a huge nation-wide fan following. Her recent films Panipat, Housefull 4, and Luka Chuppi got communicated to the audience very well resulting in a huge box office. Kriti has a slate of films lined up and one of the more exciting ones is a huge actioner co-starring Tiger Shroff. Tiger is perhaps the reigning king of action in Hindi cinema and it is an uphill task to touch his bounds.

Kriti is reuniting with Tiger after their first film Heropanti in 2014. In a chat with Midday, Kriti stated her views on reuniting with Tiger by saying, “It has taken too long to collaborate with my first co-star.” Ganapath is being directed by prolific Vikas Bahl and it will be Kriti’s first pure action entertainer. About working on Ganapath, Kriti said, “We will begin shooting in July. I am nervous to attempt action opposite Tiger because he is so good at it. When sharing a frame with him in such a film, you need to be [pitch perfect]; otherwise, your [limitations] will be noticed. I think he will help me better my stunts on the set.”

The Heropanti actress has invested her time well during the lockdown by reducing the access body weight that she had put up while filming Mimi as it was the script’s requirement. Kriti, just like everybody else, could not attend a gym during the lockdown so she resorted to in-house exercise and was able to shed off 11 kilos during the whole process. About her method of getting fitter, Kriti said, “ When I was gaining weight, I had increased my food intake. So, in this period, I reverted to my regular [meal plan] and cut down on my sugar intake.”

Kriti has been prepping hard on her action skills to match up to Tiger’s skill set and perform her own stunts as the film relies on her being a tremendous action star. Kriti has been multi-tasking like no one else juggling between many projects. Kriti has started shooting for the magnum opus Adipurush where she is co-starring with Prabhas in the role of Sita. She has recently finished a good chunk of principal photography for starrer Bachchan Pandey which is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala who was her first Hindi film producer. Fortunately, Kriti was able to wrap up the production for Mimi, which is a hard-hitting film about surrogacy before the lockdown occurred in March of 2020. She is also playing a leading part in starrer Bhediya, which is a horror film being shot in Arunachal Pradesh and she is also co-starring with exceptional Rajkumar Rao in a family comedy-drama called Hum Do Hamare Do.

