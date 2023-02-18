Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Keerthy Suresh and others grace the Netflix networking party: See PICS

The popular celebs of Bollywood and the South Indian film industry came together tonight to celebrate quality cinema and the newly-developed bond between the celluloid and OTT platform, at the grand party hosted by Netflix . The 'networking' party, which was hosted by the OTT giant in Mumbai on February 18, Saturday, had some of the biggest names from Hindi cinema including Aamir Khan , Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, and many others in attendance, along with many prominent names of Tamil and Telugu film industries.

Along with the celebrated senior stars, some of the most promising names of Bollywood, including National award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actress Patralekhaa, popular stars Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, and many others attended the Netflix networking party. Keerthy Suresh, who is one of the most sought-after stars of the South Indian film industry, also graced the party along with some of the renowned talents from Tamil cinema including Jawan director Atlee, and hitmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Check out the pictures from the Netflix networking party below: