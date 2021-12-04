Kriti Sanon reacts to being compared with Aamir Khan: Sir ko touch karna bahut door ki baat hai

Kriti Sanon is one of the busiest actresses currently working in the Hindi film industry. Her last release ‘Mimi’ proved very gainful for her in terms of accolades for the performance. Kriti gained acclaim for her part and played it to perfection. Kriti was recently present at an Aajtak event and reacted to being compared with Aamir Khan. Kriti was asked about being a perfectionist to perform her part and play a variety of roles in different narratives. Kriti said that it would be too much pressure to be compared with Aamir Khan.

Stating that the comparison is huge, Kriti said, “Nahi nahi itna zyada pressure mat dijiye. Aamir Khan sir ko touch karna bohot door ki baat hain. But yes main itna bol sakti hoon ki jab aap itna mehnat karte hain, aur itna passion se ek character ko jeete hain…aur jab woh bohot saraya jata hain…jab log aapke kaam ko dekte hai..tab wo satisfaction aata hain.” (No, no, don’t put me under so much pressure. I cannot even touch Aamir Khan sir. However, when you work hard with passion, and your work is noticed and appreciated, it feels satisfying).

Kriti played a character who wanted to be in a live-in relationship in Luka Chuppi. Speaking about whether she would opt for a live-in relationship in her personal life, Kriti said, “There is nothing wrong in it. But, agar aap mujhe puchoge ki aaj, nahi….mere parents I don’t think…meri mom bohot bindaas behave karti hai…bolegi haan toh kya hogya…but when I have to or when I will…she will ask me what is the need (My mother behaves quite cool and might agree right now but when the time comes, she might ask me what’s the need)…so I don’t feel the need.”

