Kriti Sanon REACTS to Karan Johar's question on jealousy of Alia Bhatt: 'If you have talent, you're going to make it'

Kriti Sanon is an actress who worked hard to stay in the Indian film industry and reach where she is today. Earlier this year, she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the comedy-drama Mimi. She shared the award with Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, she gave an answer to the question of whether she is jealous of her contemporaries.

Kriti Sanon responds to Karan Johar's question if she's jealous of Alia Bhatt

In the last season of Koffee With Karan, Kriti Sanon graced the couch with Tiger Shroff. During the chat, Karan Johar asked her about envy, jealousy, and competition with her contemporaries like Alia Bhatt who is being named among the best actors in the industry.

In a recent interview with Zoom, the host revisited the old video and asked Kriti to share her two cents on the matter. Responding to it, the Heropanti actress said, “Honestly, both of us winning the National Award together was sort of an answer to everything. If you’re given good opportunities, no matter where you come from, if you have the talent, you’re going to make it. So, it’s all about getting the opportunities and great opportunities like Mimi and Gangubai don’t come every day. So, I hope people write more stuff like that.”

This is how Kriti Sanon responded to Karan Johar’s question on KWK Season 7

KJo asked Kriti if watching her contemporaries reach new heights is driving her to reach the same level. To this, the actress said, “Of course, it drives me, it inspires me to do better. When you see great work, you also feel that ‘I would love to have an opportunity like that’. When Mimi as an opportunity came to me, it gave me the confidence to put in so much.”

Kriti Sanon’s work front

Kriti Sanon started the year with Shehzada opposite Kartik Aaryan and was then seen in the movie Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Recently, she was seen in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has a couple of movies lined-up for 2024 some of which are The Crew and Do Patti, which she is also producing.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon feels people have become ‘too serious’ about their looks: ‘Fashion is something we’re supposed to enjoy’