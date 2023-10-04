Kriti Sanon REACTS to Nupur Sanon’s reply on Ganapath and Tiger Nageswara Rao clash: ‘Fabbb answer’

Kriti Sanon’s sister is all set for the release of her debut film Tiger Nageswara Rao, an action-thriller helmed by Vamsee. The film stars Ravi Teja in the role role, along with Nupur. The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Arenu Desai, Jisshu Sengupta, Hareesh Peradi, Gayatri Bharadwaj and others. The film is all set to release on October 20th, and will lock horns at the box office with Ganapath, which stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Recently, Nupur was asked about her film Tiger Nageswara Rao clashing with her sister Kriti’s Ganapath. Nupur had an interesting reply, which left Kriti mighty impressed.

Kriti Sanon on Nupur Sanon’s reply to Ganapath and Tiger Nageswara Rao clash

During a recent press meet, Tiger Nageswara Rao actors Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon were asked about the film’s clash with Kriti’s Ganapath. In response, Ravi Teja said, “Kya puch rahe ho bhai; Dono behno ka- (What are you asking, brother! It’s both the sisters-) Both the films should do well.” Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon had a clever reply. She said, “ It is Tiger vs. Tiger (Tiger Nageswara Rao vs. Tiger Shroff), Sanon vs. Sanon. But dono ki khushiyan ek hi ghar mein aane wali hai toh hope dono chale (But the festivities of both the films will end up in the same home, so I hope both of them do well.”

A video of Nupur Sanon’s reply has gone viral on social media. Kriti Sanon shared the video on her Instagram story, and lauded Nupur for the ‘fab’ answer. “Hahahaha.. Tiger Vs Tiger, Sanon Vs Sanon Fabbb answer!!” wrote Kriti. Check out her Instagram story below!

Ganapath, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikas Bahl, features a power-packed ensemble cast, including Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

