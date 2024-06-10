Kriti Sanon reacts to rising celebs’ entourage cost, spike in production budget; says ‘Actors should be mindful of expenses’ on set

National-award-winning actress Kriti Sanon is on a roll. The diva is on top of her game right now and is giving back-to-back hits. While being a star herself, the Mimi actress has now spoken about the fuming debate around the increasing entourage of leading actors, resulting in the rise of the budget of a movie.

What does Kriti Sanon think about the rising costs of film production?

While speaking to the Bombay Times, the new producer in town didn’t hesitate to say that actors should get paid what they deserve but also opined about the need to keep a lot of things in check. Kriti Sanon shared, “There are certain areas where a lot of unnecessary expenditure happens. In the end, it is the content that wins." She went on to say that it doesn't matter how much one is paying the actor; "if you’re not focusing on the main thing, which is the content, I don’t think the rest matters.”

Ever since the start of 2024, a few of the biggest big-budgeted movies have sadly seen their doomsday, and the concern has now shifted to the matrix of profit and loss equations. Several media reports suggested that a meeting happened last month between four film bodies and five talent agencies to discuss the spiking production costs.

The Indian Motions Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), Producers Guild of India, Active Telugu Film Producers Guild, and Tamil Film Active Producers Association were a part of it. It was very recently that filmmakers Farah Khan and Anurag Kashyap openly spoke about the unnecessary demands of actors.

Kriti even reacted to that paraphernalia and shared her thoughts from both an actor's and producer’s point of view. While she admitted that she hasn’t experienced any of that herself, all of it should not be ‘ridiculous’. The Crew actress added, “It should make sense at the end of the day... But yes, we should be mindful of costs. We need to be mindful of everything on set.”

On the work front, Kriti is currently gearing up for her maiden production, Do Patti where she will star herself alongside Kajol. The title will hit Netflix later this year.

