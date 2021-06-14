Kriti Sanon recalls her Raabta journey with SSR: I pray that you are at peace in whichever world you are in

On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, Kriti Sanon recalled how she had met the late actor during the look test for their movie Raabta.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise was one of the most heartbreaking news of 2020. And while it’s been a year since the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star breathed his last, the social media is abuzz with a heartfelt tribute for the late actor. Not just fans, but many celebs have also remembered Sushant on his first death anniversary. Joining them, the actor’s Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon had also penned an emotional note for him and wrote about how she still struggles to believe that Sushant is not there now.

The actress shared a collage of her pics from their journey for Dinesh Vijan directorial Raabta which had marked her first and only project with Sushant. Recalling their Raabta journey, Kriti mentioned how they had first met during the look test for the movie. She wrote, “The first time I ever shot with you.. Our look test.. 2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other’s path, For a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, Based in two worlds… Today, it feels so painfully weird to know that You and I are not in the same world anymore.. Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real. Like maybe you are still around and I’ll bump into you somewhere.. I don’t think it’ll EVER sink in.. But I pray that you are happy and at peace in whichever world you are in..”

Earlier, Sushant’s ladylove Rhea Chakraborty had also remembered the late actor with a heartfelt post. She wrote, “There is no life without you, you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled.. Without you, I’m standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy, I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘ every day and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me. I miss you my best friend, my man, my love.. Bebu and putput forever.”

