Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput in heartbreaking note: Part of my heart will always keep you alive

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram to express her feelings over the sudden and untimely demise of her close friend, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Raabta star was heartbroken over his demise and remembered him with an emotional note.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and his untimely demise left everyone in a state of shock. His close friend and Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon paid her last respects to the actor yesterday at the funeral. Today, Kriti took to social media to pen a heartbreaking and emotional note as she remembered him. Not just this, Kriti also shared throwback photos with Sushant on social media and expressed her emotional thoughts on losing her close friend.

Kriti wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

The actress and Sushant shared a great bond of friendship and hence, his untimely demise came as a shock to Kriti and her family. Even Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon had shared a photo with Sushant a day back and remembered her dear friend. Not just this, Nupur had even hit back at all the trolls who were attacking her and Kriti. Kriti remembered Sushant in her note and mentioned that she wished she could fix what was broken inside him or that he hadn’t pushed all loved ones away. The Raabta actress ended her note by mentioning that she always kept praying for his happiness and won’t stop doing so.

Here is Kriti Sanon’s note for Sushant Singh Rajput:

A day back, Kriti attended Sushant’s last rites in Vile Parle Mumbai along with Mukesh Chhabra, Dinesh Vijan, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, , Ranvir Shorey, Varun Sharma and others. Kriti and others paid their last respects to Sushant along with his family at his funeral. Sushant’s demise has left his fans in deep grief and shock. Many Bollywood celebs have shared posts remembering the Kedarnath actor. From to , all remembered Sushant and paid heartfelt tributes to him on social media. Sushant was last seen on screen in Chhichhore.

